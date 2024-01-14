ADVERTISEMENT

Bantwal MLA injured in hit-and-run case

January 14, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik was injured in a hit-and-run case reported under the jurisdiction of Bajpe police station on Sunday.

The MLA suffered injuries in his both knees and was treated at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in a statement that a car (KA 19 MD 6298) plying from Moodbidri to Mangaluru hit the MLA in front of Gopalakrishna Temple, Tenka Yadapadavu, when Mr. Naik was trying to cross the road on foot. It was after he attended a function there at about 1.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The car driver drove away without stopping after hitting the MLA. Later, the car was intercepted at Gurupura Junction with the help of 112 Hoysala police jeep and brought to the station.

Based on the complaint by Pawan Kumar Shetty, an eyewitness at the spot who is also Personal Assistant to the MLA, a case (No 9/2024) was registered under Sections 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code, and 134 (a)(b) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 against the driver of the car, Mohammed Sufail.

It was a non-fatal accident, the Commissioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US