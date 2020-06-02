Bannerproclaiming‘Veer Savarkarflyover’found

MANGALURU

02 June 2020 23:46 IST

A banner proclaiming “Veer Savarkar flyover” was found placed at the Pumpwell Flyover here on Tuesday evening. Later, the police removed it.

Some people had placed on the embankment of the flyover the banner which also had “Bajrang Dal” written on it using a paint. An image of this has gone viral on the social media.

