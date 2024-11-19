Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna presented Parthi Subba Award for 2023

Yakshagana performer and ‘guru’ (teacher) Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi received Karnataka Yakshagana Academy’s prestigious Parthi Subba Award for 2023 at a function in Ambedkar Bhavan, Urwa Stores, here on Tuesday.

The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation, a certificate, a peta, and a shawl.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath presented the award.

The academy presented its honorary award for 2023 to senior artists Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty (Mumbai), Dinesh Ammannaya (Belthangady), M. Jabbar Samo (Puttur), Chennappa Gowda Sajipa (Bantwal), and A.R. Narayanappa (Bengaluru). It carried a purse of ₹50,000, a citation, and a certificate.

The academy presented its Yaksha Siri Award, which carries a purse of ₹25,000, for 2023 to 10 artists.

It presented Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara Endowment Award for 2023 to senior ‘Bhagavatha’ Gopalakrishna Shankar Bhat Jogimane. It carries a purse of ₹25,000.

The book awards for 2022 and 2023 which were presented carries a purse of ₹25,000 each.

The book award for 2022 was presented to Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat (Udupi) and B.N. Manorama (Bengaluru) and for 2023 to Satish G. Naika (Uttara Kannada) and H. Sujayeendra Hande (Udupi).

Chairman of the academy Talluru Shivarama Shetty was present on the occasion.

Earlier professional artists staged a Yakshagana performance ‘Seetha Parithyaga’.