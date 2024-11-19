 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna presented Parthi Subba Award for 2023

Published - November 19, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi being felicitated with the Parthi Subba Award for 2023 in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi being felicitated with the Parthi Subba Award for 2023 in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Yakshagana performer and ‘guru’ (teacher) Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi received Karnataka Yakshagana Academy’s prestigious Parthi Subba Award for 2023 at a function in Ambedkar Bhavan, Urwa Stores, here on Tuesday.

The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation, a certificate, a peta, and a shawl.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath presented the award.

The academy presented its honorary award for 2023 to senior artists Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty (Mumbai), Dinesh Ammannaya (Belthangady), M. Jabbar Samo (Puttur), Chennappa Gowda Sajipa (Bantwal), and A.R. Narayanappa (Bengaluru). It carried a purse of ₹50,000, a citation, and a certificate.

The academy presented its Yaksha Siri Award, which carries a purse of ₹25,000, for 2023 to 10 artists.

It presented Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara Endowment Award for 2023 to senior ‘Bhagavatha’ Gopalakrishna Shankar Bhat Jogimane. It carries a purse of ₹25,000.

The book awards for 2022 and 2023 which were presented carries a purse of ₹25,000 each.

The book award for 2022 was presented to Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat (Udupi) and B.N. Manorama (Bengaluru) and for 2023 to Satish G. Naika (Uttara Kannada) and H. Sujayeendra Hande (Udupi).

Chairman of the academy Talluru Shivarama Shetty was present on the occasion.

Earlier professional artists staged a Yakshagana performance ‘Seetha Parithyaga’.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.