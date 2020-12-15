Bannanje Govindacharya mourned

The Sanskrit scholar passed away in Udupi on Sunday

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha and Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade have condoled the demise of Sanskrit scholar and eminent discourser Bannanje Govindacharya in Udupi on Sunday.

The Bishop said: “The demise of eminent scholar, renowned orator and Padma Shri award winner is a huge loss to society. Vidya Vaachaspati Govindacharya was one of the foremost Sanskrit scholars of the country who had deeply studied Indian philosophies and blended them with contemporary thought to create awareness in society. As an author and orator, he remains a fount of spiritual awakening for generations to come. Through his discourses, he spread knowledge throughout this land. In his demise, the intellectual arena has been rendered poorer,” he said in a statement here on Monday.

Mr. Heggade said that Govindacharya was outspoken, an intellectual, a scholar and he led a simple life. Govindacharya had the skill of communicating abundant knowledge which he possessed to the masses in a simple way, he added.