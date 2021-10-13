Banks told to hold consumer meet on loan products on October 30

MANGALURU

13 October 2021 19:11 IST

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday directed Lead Bank in Dakshina Kannada to organise a consumer meet to provide information about various loan schemes of the State and Union Governments here on October 30.

Presiding over a meeting of officials from various banks in the district here, Mr. Kateel said that the governments have formulated several schemes for the uplift of citizens. The Union Government has decided to organise such consumer meets across the country. As such, all banks functioning in the district should participate in the meet and sanction loans to those eligible to the maximum extent.

All banks should open their stalls at the venue of the consumer meet providing information about various loan products. Various departments such as Fisheries, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, KMF and also the Mangaluru City Corporation should extend cooperation to the event, he said.

Mr. Kateel also asked banks to create awareness about various social security schemes, including insurance, pension, Mudra, education loan, during the programme. Banks should intimate consumers about in-principle approval given to their loan applications.

On the occasion, Mr. Kateel released NABARD loan scheme for 2022-23.

Assistant General Manager of NABARD Sangeeta Karta said that the bank has pegged priority sector lending for 2022-23 at ₹15,318 crore based on Reserve Bank of India’s revised guidelines.

Members of Legislative Assembly Y. Bharath Shetty and Umanath Kotian, Lead Bank manager M.P. Praveen and others were present.