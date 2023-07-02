Banks record ₹1.05 lakh crore business in DK during 2022-23

July 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Banks in Dakshina Kannada recorded ₹1.05 lakh crore business during 2022-23, according to the Lead District (Bank) Manager Kavitha Shetty.

She told the District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee for Banking Development in Dakshina Kannada here on Friday that 638 bank branches in the district had ₹63,310 crore deposit which recorded 9.96 % year-on-year growth.

Ms. Shetty said that the total advances to the priority and non-priority sectors stood at ₹39,991.39 crore against the target of ₹21,023 crore. The advances to the agriculture sector was at ₹10,057.42 crore against the target of ₹6,651.10 crore. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector was disbursed ₹5,209.84 crore loan thus achieving 99.91 % target. The advances under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana to 33,173 accounts stood at ₹596.19 crore. In all, 1,45,288 accounts were opened under Atal Pension Yojana.

RBI Manager Tanu Nanjappa said that ₹10 coins cannot be duplicated. Banks should create awareness on the their use among customers.

Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat K. Anand asked banks to achieve timely target in opening accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The yojana was implemented to ensure that banking services reached all.

The banks should achieve the targets fixed under various insurance schemes like Jeevan Jyothi, Suraksha and the like.

All should have bank accounts to avail the benefits of welfare schemes of the government. The banks should ensure that loans were disbursed on time without making the applicants on the run.

