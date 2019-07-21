‘Banks must help farmers become entrepreneurs’

Karnataka Bank MD and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara on Saturday said banks have to turn the conventional farmer into a modern-day entrepreneur. This process itself provides abundant lending opportunities to banks, he said, delivering the keynote address at the bank’s Agri Business Conference here.

He noted that modern technology and practices are taking over conventional methods of agriculture these days leading to increase in productivity and effective handling of produce. The food and agri-processing sector plays an important role in the modern-day agriculture as processing enhances the shelf life and value of the produce.

Mr. Mahabaleshwara said the bank has a number of farmer-friendly agri-products regularly being updated to take the agriculture portfolio to new heights. Officers should always advise farmers to undertake a mixed crop pattern — food and cash crops — to avoid unforeseen circumstances like fall in prices.

He said there are enough opportunities in the sector, mainly, in agri-processing and agri-infrastructure with the Centre’s thrust on food and agro-processing through PM Kissan Sampada Yojana, the formation of separate Ministry for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.