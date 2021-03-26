Banks in Udupi told to ensure hassle-free claims settlement

Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat and others releasing the Udupi District Credit Plan booklet during a meeting in Udupi on Thursday.

MANGALURU

26 March 2021 01:03 IST

Credit outlay of ₹10,117.28 crore announced; agriculture gets ₹4,776.83 crore

Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat on Thursday asked banks to ensure that the survivor of the deceased depositor under the Union government's PMJJBY, PMSBY schemes got payments due to them hassle free.

Such claimants should not be put into inconvenience without any reason, Mr. Bhat, who also heads the Udupi District Level Review Committee for Banking Development said.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting of the committee, he said that banks should devise a model operational procedure for settlement of claims.

They should guide those concerned and reach out to people in the rural areas.

The CEO asked banks to report, at regular intervals, the number of claims received pertaining to deceased depositors.

Mr. Bhat said that some banks insisted customers to open zero balance account instead of Jan Dhan account. When a customer asks the bank to open Jan Dhan account, he should not be misguided to open zero balance account. “Having a Jan Dhan account is useful while availing of various government-sponsored benefits,” the CEO said.

Stating that lending by banks has come down in the district, he asked the bank officials to submit him the report on credit distribution figures quarter wise and plan properly to improve the lending ratio in the district. The CEO said that he would report any negligence by banks on lending to the State Level Bankers Committee.

Mr. Bhat launched the district credit plan for 2021-22.

The total credit target for 2021-22 was set at ₹10,117.28 crore of which agriculture sector saw a major chunk of credit proposal at ₹4,776.83 crore.