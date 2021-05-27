Mangaluru

Banks in Udupi to open at 8 a.m. from today

Banks in Udupi district will do business between 8 a.m. and noon from May 28 to June 6. Their working hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as per an order issued by Udupi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate G. Jagadeesha on Thursday.

The order has been issued to enable people to visit bank branches for transactions in the time given during the lockdown. So far, banks were functioning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. making it difficult for people to conduct banking transactions.

The new order has been issued in consultation with the Lead District Chief Manager.

