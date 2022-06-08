Banking staff asked to stress on learning local language, culture, ethos

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra handing over a check to a beneficiary during a credit outreach programms in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 08, 2022 23:31 IST

While asking banking personnel working in Dakshina Kannada to know the local language, culture, and ethos, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday said the banks in the district should strive towards becoming the role model for the State in implementation of Union and State governments’ financial relief schemes.

Speaking at the customer outreach programme organised by the District Lead Bank and NABARD on the occasion of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dr. Rajendra said it was important for the personnel in banks to know the vibrant local language, culture, and customs. “This is required to understand the mindset of the people and attract people to banks,” he said and added that a region could develop only when the banks were proactive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Rajendra called upon region officers of the nationalised and private banks in the region to give more emphasis on encouraging local commercial activity. “Revisit the loan proposals and help the customer to grow,” he said. The banking personnel should look beyond the CIBIL score and loan guarantee papers in granting loans to enterprising applicants.

While appreciating banks in the region for effective implementation of the Central government schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), PM-Svanidhi scheme, Mudra Loan scheme, and opening of Jan Dhan accounts, zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said banks should put in more efforts to reach out to more beneficiaries.

Mr. Kumar said Dakshina Kannada stands second in the State with respect to the implementation of PMEGP scheme. As many as 461 beneficiaries had received a total of ₹19,000 crore loan, which covers agriculture, education, MSME, housing, and other priority sectors. In the 61,000 MUDRA scheme accounts, a total of ₹815 crore had been granted. As many as 4.62 lakh Jan Dhan accounts had been opened so far. A total of 9 lakh people had been enrolled into the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima, and Atal Pension Yojana.

Mr. Kumar said there was more scope in Dakshina Kannada for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing scheme where only five beneficiaries had received assistance so far. Assistance would be given for processing of fish, which is recognised under One District, One Product scheme for Dakshina Kannada.