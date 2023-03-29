Banking business witnessed 9.58% growth in Q3 of 2022-23 in Udupi

March 29, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The total banking business in Udupi district grew to ₹50,084 crore with a net growth of ₹4,379 crore, showing a 9.58% growth during the third quarter of this financial year, according to Leena Pinto, Regional Manager, Canara Bank, Udupi.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting of the District Level Review Committee and District Level Consultative Committee for Banking Development in Udupi on Wednesday, she said that the credit disbursement in the district improved to ₹15,964 crore and deposits grew to ₹34,120 crore, with the net increase of ₹3,075 crore showing a 9.9% growth.

The Regional Manager said that the banks in the district showed 262% achievement under PMEGP scheme by disbursing 472 loans as against the target to 180.

“Udupi district stands second in the entire State next to Dakshina Kannada even though the population of district is less when compared to other districts,” a release issued by P. M. Pinjar, Lead District Chief Manager, Lead Bank, Udupi, quoted her of having said in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that banks exhibited a flying performance under PMSVANIDHI, a flagship scheme of the Union government, with 149% achievement under disbursement by releasing 4,550 loans as against the target of 3,049 loans.

“Happy to announce that Udupi stands first in the entire State under scheme performance,” she said.

Under special focus programmes, banks disbursed ₹1,885 crore to weaker sections covering 1,30,277 beneficiaries, ₹3,452 crore to 1,50,716 women beneficiaries and ₹27 crore under DRI (Differential Rate of Interest) scheme there by promoting all the sectors of society to have sustainable income generating activities, the Regional Manager said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Prasanna released the Udupi District Credit Plan for 2023-24 on the occasion.

According to it, the plan outlay for the district has been kept at ₹13,878 crore and the priority sector allocation will be ₹10,644 crore.

The allocation for agriculture stands at ₹5,502 crore. The plan has envisaged a growth of 10.25% under the priority sector and 5.8% under agriculture aiming at optimum utilisation of available resources.

The allocation for agriculture sector accounts for 39.65% of the total plan, the release said.