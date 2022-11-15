Bank officer found charred to death at home in Udupi town

November 15, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 42 year-old private bank officer was found charred to death at his house on Vadiraja Road in Udupi town on Monday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Rajagopala Samaga, who worked as a legal officer with Karnataka Bank in Mangaluru. He was recently transferred from Hyderabad.

Upon watching flames from his room, neighbours and family members made an attempt to rescue Samaga. Even Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived at the site. However, the victim suffered severe burns and died, the police said.

The police suspected that the fire might have been caused by the explosion of his mobile phone, as his phone and laptop were found in the room. The deceased is survived by his wife and a child. Udupi Town Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Fisherman drowns

A 35-year-old fisherman drowned in the Arabian Sea after accidentally falling from a vessel that was venturing into the sea at the Malpe Fishing Harbour on Sunday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Sathosh Thingalaya, a resident of Mattu. He was working with Jai Balaram vessel owned by Praveen Kanchan of Malpe. He slipped and fell into the sea when the vessel was backing off from the harbour to enter the sea, the police said.

Malpe Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

