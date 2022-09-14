Bank of India donates ₹10 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society in Mangaluru

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 14, 2022 00:08 IST

Atan Kumar Das (1st from Right), CEO & MD of Bank of India handing over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to C.S. Shatharam Shetty, president of Indian Red Cross Society district unit in the presence of Kumara, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, in Mangaluru on September 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bank of India handed over ₹10 lakh for the construction of centenary building of Indian Red Cross Society in the city on Tuesday.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Atan Kumar Das handed over a cheque for the same to Shantharama Shetty, chairman of Dakshina Kannada unit of the society and its vice-chairman Kumara, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Das said that the bank handed over the money from its corporate social responsibility fund.

Each branch of the bank is also bearing the educational expenses of two female children from Class I to degree level under “Beti Bachao and Beti Phadavo” campaign, he said.

Mr. Kumara said that the contribution made by the Bank of India should prompt other banks to contribute for the construction of the building.

