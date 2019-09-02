Bank mergers: AIBOC meet in Delhi to decide on next step

With the Centre moving to merge more public sector banks, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, which has opposed it, will meet in Delhi on September 5 to decide on the course of action. Satish Shetty, vice-president, AIBOC said the experience from earlier mergers had not been encouraging.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) will meet in Delhi on September 11 to discuss the issue, Mr. Shetty, also general secretary, Corporation Bank Officers Organisation, Mangaluru, told The Hindu.

After merging Vijaya Bank, which took birth in the coastal belt of Karnataka, and Dena Bank with the Bank of Baroda the government has now decided to merge two more public sector banks that originated in the coastal belt. It has proposed to merge Corporation Bank, headquartered in Mangaluru, with Union Bank of India along with Andhra Bank, and Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank.

Mr. Shetty said the AIBOC had always maintained that mergers were designed to reduce the number of public sector banks as a prelude to privatisation of the same. “This is the larger agenda aimed at nullifying the nationalisation of the banks done during 1969 and 1980 in the country’s economic interests,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said the experience from the earlier mergers had not been very encouraging on business front, customer service, NPA management and managing the workforce. “Without assessing the impact of previous two mergers, the Union government has brazenly proceeded with another and a bigger bout of merger just to chest beat its achievement,” he said.

He added that the large scale merger would adversely impact the ease of banking for the common people. Customers of the smaller banks faced neglect and lack of attention in the merged entity. The business of all merged entities would suffer due to the time, energy and resources to be spent for setting the merged house in order, bring uniformity of rules of business and streamline the institutional structure and manpower deployment across the country.

White Paper

Mr. Shetty said the AIBOC demanded the government publish a White Paper on the operational fronts of previous two mergers. Bank directors should be appointed on boards of all public sector banks. Nationalised banks should be provided enough capital. The government should take recognised unions into confidence before announcing or proposing moves.

‘Farm lending, service to farm sector will be hit’

When more public sector banks are merged, the number of their branches will come down over the years. It will hit farm lending and service to farm sector hard, said Y. Sudhindra, president, Corporation Bank Officers’ Organisation (CBOO).

There were three unsuccessful attempts earlier to shift the headquarters of Corporation Bank from Mangaluru. Now, with the proposed merger of the bank with the Union Bank of India, the very existence of the bank has been shaken. He said that no private sector bank would serve the farming sector like the public sector one. When the number of bank branches are reduced, financial inclusion would also suffer.

Mr. Sudhindra said that with the merger the government was aiming only at cost-cutting and not taking into consideration the business loss and reduction in employment generation.

Though public sector banks were commercial in nature they had social motives. He said that the headquarters of the Corporation Bank had about 700 employees in Mangaluru. They provided business to the local retail sector, automobile sector, travel agencies, real estate and housing sector. The merger would gradually lead to a reduction in business for all sectors.