Bank launches COVID-19health insurance policy

MANGALURU

27 June 2020 07:35 IST

Karnataka Bank recently launched a special health insurance policy to cover the uncertainties posed by COVID-19. A release quoted bank managing director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara as saying, “With the objective of providing insurance cover for individuals for COVID-19-related health expenses, the bank, in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd., has launched this health policy. At a nominal premium of ₹ 399, inclusive of all taxes, one can avail oneself of health cover for COVID-19 under this policy.” The policy will cover in-patient hospital expenses up to ₹ 3 lakh, out-patient treatment expenses of ₹ 3,000 and will also provide ₹ 1,000 per day towards expenses incurred on 14 days of quarantine at a government or military hospital. The policy will be valid for 120 days.

