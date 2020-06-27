Mangaluru

Bank launches COVID-19health insurance policy

Karnataka Bank recently launched a special health insurance policy to cover the uncertainties posed by COVID-19. A release quoted bank managing director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara as saying, “With the objective of providing insurance cover for individuals for COVID-19-related health expenses, the bank, in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd., has launched this health policy. At a nominal premium of ₹ 399, inclusive of all taxes, one can avail oneself of health cover for COVID-19 under this policy.” The policy will cover in-patient hospital expenses up to ₹ 3 lakh, out-patient treatment expenses of ₹ 3,000 and will also provide ₹ 1,000 per day towards expenses incurred on 14 days of quarantine at a government or military hospital. The policy will be valid for 120 days.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 7:36:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/bank-launches-covid-19health-insurance-policy/article31929606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY