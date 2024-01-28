ADVERTISEMENT

Bank employee from Bengaluru feared drowned in sea at Malpe

January 28, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old bank employee from Bengaluru was feared drowned in the Arabian Sea, off Delta Beach, under Malpe police station limits, on Saturday, January 26.

The Malpe police gave the name of missing bank employee as Nitin.

The police said Nitin had come along with his friends Sanjay and Anand Kumar, all from Bengaluru, to Malpe on Friday. All three were staying in a guest house in Malpe. On Saturday afternoon, all three came down to Delta Beach, near Kodi Bengre. Nitin entered the sea while Sanjay and Anand were on the beach. Nitin was caught in a cross current and was flown away. Police, Firemen and local fishermen are searching for Nitin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A missing compliant has been registered at the Malpe police station, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US