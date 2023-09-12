ADVERTISEMENT

Bank employee found dead in hotel swimming pool in Mangaluru

September 12, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 38 year-old bank employee from Thiruvananthapuram was found dead in the swimming pool of Hotel Moti Mahal on Falnir Road on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gopu R. Nair, who had checked into the hotel on Sunday at 11 a.m., said Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal in a statement. He was in the town reportedly to attend a business conference.

Nair went for a swim at around 4 p.m. in the pool and probably lost control owing to the influence of alcohol and died, the police said. Since he was staying alone in the hotel, his disappearance was not noticed by any.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel staff noticed his body on Monday morning. An empty alcohol bottle was found in his room, Mr. Agarwal said. He also said the entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras of the hotel.

The South police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US