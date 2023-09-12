Bank employee found dead in hotel swimming pool in Mangaluru

September 12, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

A 38 year-old bank employee from Thiruvananthapuram was found dead in the swimming pool of Hotel Moti Mahal on Falnir Road on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gopu R. Nair, who had checked into the hotel on Sunday at 11 a.m., said Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal in a statement. He was in the town reportedly to attend a business conference.

Nair went for a swim at around 4 p.m. in the pool and probably lost control owing to the influence of alcohol and died, the police said. Since he was staying alone in the hotel, his disappearance was not noticed by any.

Hotel staff noticed his body on Monday morning. An empty alcohol bottle was found in his room, Mr. Agarwal said. He also said the entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras of the hotel.

The South police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

