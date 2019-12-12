Bank adorns train coaches with public awareness messages

Karnataka Bank on Thursday launched a public awareness initiative as part of its CSR activities by flagging off the Mumbai CSTM-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CTSM Mangaluru Express by adorning the coaches with public awareness messages.

The messages, pasted through vinyl wrapping on the coaches, deal with Swachh Bharat, water conservation, education of girl children, heritage and culture protection, use of new and renewable energy sources, environment sustainability etc., said a release from the bank here.

Attention was also paid to have multi-lingual messages .

Flagging off the train, Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said: “Today there is a lot of talk about the Fundamental Rights. We all should equally be committed towards the fundamental duties as well. This awareness campaign will serve to remind the people of the country to assume the responsibility of building a strong, healthy and wealthy nation”.

He further said, “I am sure that initiatives of this kind will complement and foster the activities on ground by various agencies in bringing about a social change by educating the public to voluntarily be a stakeholder and change agent in this continuous development process. Karnataka Bank being known as a ‘socio economic movement’ is happy to play its role.”