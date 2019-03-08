Mangaluru

Bandh call evokes mixed response in Subrahmanya

There was a mixed response to the bandh call given by the Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Bhaktara Hitarakshana Vedike against the purported move by Subrahmanya Mutt to take over administration of the temple.

While a row of shops near the temple were open, other shops and business establishments remained closed till 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Procession

Vedike members took out a procession from Kashikatte to Car Street where they held a meeting for an hour in the evening. Addressing the protesters, State Dharmika Parishad member Jagannivas Rao said that despite repeated failures in courts, the swamiji of the mutt was still trying to wrest control of the temple. Under no circumstances devotees will allow the mutt to take control of the temple, he said.

