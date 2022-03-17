Bandh an attempt to keep hijab row alive, says BJP

‘Muslim girls should not be deprived of education through discourses by communal elements’

The Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed Thursday’s bandh by Muslim traders as an attempt to keep the hijab row alive despite a clear-cut decision from the High Court of Karnataka.

BJP district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak in a statement here said that opposition to the court ruling by a few Muslim girls, who had approached the High Court asserting their right to wear hijab in classrooms, is not a good development in a democracy. Observing a bandh without abiding by the court ruling and the law of land is nothing but an attempt to keep the hijab row alive, he said.

Mr. Nayak wondered about the need for approaching court when the petitioners themselves are not respecting its verdict. He said that opposition to the court ruling, observing the bandh and attempts by a few students to attend classes wearing hijab indicate a conspiracy by anti-national elements.

Terming the court verdict on hijab while upholding the government decision to prescribe uniform students as historic, Mr. Nayak said that the judgment complimented equality, harmony and amity in the field of education. Students should respect the court verdict, he suggested.

Mr. Nayak said that, of late, there have been several attempts to disturb social harmony by communal elements. Girls of the Muslim community should not be deprived of education through these acts, he said. Muslim girls should not succumb to communal discourse by organisations, including Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India, but continue their education, he said.

Muslims too should change their mindset and join the mainstream to maintain harmony and amity thereby joining hands to build a healthy society, Mr. Nayak added.