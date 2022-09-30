Ban proves destructive activities won’t be tolerated, says Pejawar seer

Prominent personalities welcome ban on Popular Front of India and its affiliates

Prominent personalities welcome ban on Popular Front of India and its affiliates

Prominent personalities, including Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and others on Wednesday, September 28, welcomed the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

In a video statement, Sri Vishwaprasanna said the ban is a lesson for those indulging in acts of destruction and fomenting hatred. The government, besides banning the outfits, should ensure that they do not resurface in some other form. Anti-National activities should be nipped in the bud, the Swamiji said adding political parties should not support such outfits.

Mr. Suvarna, BJP Backward Classes Morcha National General Secretary, told reporters in Udupi that the central government gave good news to Nationalists on the occasion of the Navarathri by banning PFI and its affiliates. PFI and its offshoot Campus Front of India, were responsible for the Hijab row that spread to the National level from Udupi. CFI radicalised the minds of students provoking them to even to oppose the High Court verdict on the uniform.

Mr. Suvarna said PFI never worked for society; but its motto was to create unrest in the country. The Union Home Ministry has done elaborate homework before banning the organisations knowing well their funding pattern and activities. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), on the other hand, is a political party and if it is found to be engaged in anti-National activities, authorities concerned would initiative suitable action.

MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, in a statement, welcomed the ban and said PFI was actively engaged in destructive activities in Dakshina Kannada, including its role in the anti-CAA protests and fomenting hatred between communities. PFI and affiliate organisations continued their disruptive activities, including promoting Hijab row in educational institutions. Because of these disruptive activities, he had demanded opening of the National Investigation Agency office in Mangaluru, Mr. Kamath noted.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar alleged PFI was actively engaged in promoting Islamic State and was sending youngsters for training with ISIS. With the ban, the Centre has averted a major threat to the Nation. He charged that the Congress was solely responsible for the growth of PFI in Karnataka with the active support from the Siddaramaiah government.