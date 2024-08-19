ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on trekking in Dakshina Kannada lifted

Published - August 19, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of trekkers at Devaragadde checkpost near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada, which is the starting point of the trek to Kumaraparvata peak. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has lifted the ban on trekking across Dakshina Kannada. With heavy rains and landslips, the Deputy Commissioner on July 6 banned trekking in forest areas organised by the Forest Department, homestays, and resorts.

The order was withdrawn by directing agencies conducting trekking and adventure activities to conduct them by taking necessary precautions, Mr. Muhilan said in a notification on Saturday.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala on August 13 sought to lift the ban on trekking to Netravathi peak under Belthngady wildlife area, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US