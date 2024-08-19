GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban on trekking in Dakshina Kannada lifted

Published - August 19, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of trekkers at Devaragadde checkpost near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada, which is the starting point of the trek to Kumaraparvata peak.

A file photo of trekkers at Devaragadde checkpost near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada, which is the starting point of the trek to Kumaraparvata peak. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has lifted the ban on trekking across Dakshina Kannada. With heavy rains and landslips, the Deputy Commissioner on July 6 banned trekking in forest areas organised by the Forest Department, homestays, and resorts.

The order was withdrawn by directing agencies conducting trekking and adventure activities to conduct them by taking necessary precautions, Mr. Muhilan said in a notification on Saturday.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala on August 13 sought to lift the ban on trekking to Netravathi peak under Belthngady wildlife area, he said.

