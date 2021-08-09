Ban on liquor sale in border areas causing huge loss, say merchants

The Dakshina Kannada District Wine Merchants Association on Monday urged Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to review his order closing liquor shops on Karnataka-Kerala border till August 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Office-bearers of the association met Dr. Rajendra at his office and submitted a memorandum under the leadership of R. Dhanraj.

Another office-bearer Louis J. Pinto said that licence holders of liquor shops who have paid advance licence fee to the Excise Department have been suffering huge loss following the order to close the liquor shops for a long period of time.

Ban on sale of Indian-made liquor in the border areas on the premise that COVID-19 will spread due to people visiting from neighbouring Kerala has resulted in liquor being sold in black. People are forced to buy liquor at double the price, he said and added that the administration has failed to prevent black marketing of liquor.

With some lodges being allowed to sell liquor to guests, they are indulging in diverting liquor to the black market. Due to all these, licence holders who have been functioning legally are made to suffer huge loss, the association said.

The association has also said that the order to close down liquor shops during festivals and processions too was affecting licence holders. It will be prudent to close liquor shops a few hours before such processions, it said.

Association president M. Ganesh, general secretary C.N. Appachchu and others were present.