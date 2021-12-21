‘Ban MES, invoke Goonda Act against perpetrators of Belagavi violence’

Mahesh Joshi, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on December 21, 2021.

MANGALURU

21 December 2021 12:46 IST

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi wants Karnataka Government to nip the violence in the bud

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi wants the Karnataka Government to ban the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) and book all those involved in the violence in Belagavi a few days ago under the Goonda Act.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on December 21, Mr. Joshi said that the parishat has formed a committee headed by Karnataka Law Commission chairman Justice S. R. Bannurmath to find out an amicable and permanent solution to border issues with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bannurmath was a former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and was also a former chairman of the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Joshi will visit Belagavi on December 22. The government should nip the violence in Belagavi in the bud. The incidents should not have occurred, and there is a need to restore peace in the city immediately.

Untoward incidents cropped up in Belagavi on two occasions: during Rajyotsava Day and during the winter session of the Karnataka legislature.

New Education Policy

To a question on Karnataka High Court’s interim order saying the government cannot insist on making Kannada a compulsory language for first-year under-graduate courses from this academic year, Mr. Joshi said that the parishat has consulted former High Court judge Arali Nagaraj on impleading itself in the case to protect the interest of Kannada. He has been requested to submit a report on the matter. The parishat will take a decision on its future course of action based on his report.

Justice Nagaraj is the one who wrote the first judgment in Kannada, Mr. Joshi said.

He said that the parishat supports the demand for making Tulu as the State language and its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.