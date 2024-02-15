Bamboo basket weaver murder case: Udupi police question Maoist suspect Srimathi

February 15, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karkala police of Udupi district on Thursday, February 15, completed questioning of suspected Maoist Srimathi alias Unnimaya in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old bamboo basket weaver Sadashiva Gowda near Kabbinale in Hebri taluk of Udupi district in December 2011.

The 28-year-old Srimathi alias Unnimaya, a native of Belagodukodige of Sringeri taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, and suspected Maoist Chandru of Tamil Nadu, were arrested following an exchange of fire between Maoists and Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team in Thalappuzha in Wayanad district of Kerala on November 8, 2023. The two were lodged in the District Prison in Kakkanad of Ernakulam district of Kerala.

Srimathi was among the nine suspected Maoists named as accused in the murder of Sadashiva Gowda. Gowda was targeted because Maoists suspected him as a police informer. According to police, Gowda was kidnapped on December 19, 2011. He was murdered by suspected Maoists and his body was found with his hands tied to the trunk of a tree on December 28, 2011. A poster was left next to the body stating “Right punishment will be given to police informers — Maoist”.

Srimathi was named as Accused No. 6. The other suspected Maoists named in the case include Vikram Gowda alias Shrikant, Pradeep alias Tungappa, John alias Jayanna, Mundagaru Latha alias Likamma and Sundari alias Geeta. The case is before the Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Karkala. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against all nine accused persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karkala Sub-Division, Aravind Kalagujji, on January 22, secured from the court the body warrant against Srimathi. He brought Srimathi from Ernakulam District Prison and produced him before the Karkala court on Wednesday, February 14. After taking custody of Srimathi, she was taken to Kabbinale for spot mahazar and other formalities related to the investigation. On Thursday, February 15, she was produced before the court, which remanded her to Mangaluru District Prison.