Ball badminton championship starts

The 67th national level senior ball badminton championship began on the campus of Alvas Foundation in Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, on Wednesday.

Nearly 700 sportspersons are participating in the championship. Among others, there are 31 men’s teams and 27 women’s teams. Among the teams participating in the event include those from Railways and ISRO. Nearly 500 sports officers are also taking part.

Events during the five-day championship will be held on clay and indoor artificial glass courts. The winners will be awarded Timex wrist watch and the best performer will get Timex smart watch, said a press release.

The championship was inaugurated by Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian.

Mangalore University Registrar C.K Kishore Kumar, General Secretary of Ball Badminton Federation of Asia, Raja Rao and Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva took part in the inaugural.