Ball Badminton Championship: Mangalore University, SRMIT win the first two semi-final league matches

January 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIT) won the first two of the semi-final league matches of the All India Inter University Ball Badminton Championship underway in Uppinangady, near Mangaluru, on Monday, January 16.

The host Mangalore University defeated Andhra University 35-29, 35-25, while SRM University defeated Anna University 35-15, 35-27.

Brief scores: Prequarter finals – Anna University bt University of Kerala 32-35, 35-24, 35-23; Annamalai University bt Archarya Nagarjuna University 35-28, 35-17; University of Madras bt Bharathidasan University 35-28, 27-35, 35-30; Bharathiar University bt Periyar University 35-26, 35-29.

Quarter finals – Anna University bt B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent University 35-28, 32-35, 35-19; Mangalore University bt Annamalai University 35-21, 35-30; Andhra University bt University of Madras 20-35, 35-29, 35-21; SRMIT bt Bharathiar University 37-35, 35-19.