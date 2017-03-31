Baliga, Prabhu appointedPro VCs of Manipal varsity

Poornima Baliga and G.K. Prabhu have been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellors of Manipal University heading different faculties to better the position of the university in world rankings.

“The last two years have witnessed rapid changes and growth within Manipal University,” said H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University. “With the sheer volume of effort involved, it was decided to restructure the university into faculties from April 1, 2017,” he added.

There will be three faculties: Faculty of Health Sciences; Faculty of Technology and Management; and Faculty of Humanities, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. While Dr. Baliga will be the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr. Prabhu will be the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Technology and Management. They will continue to shoulder their present responsibilities as Dean of Kasturba Medical College (KMC) and Director of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), respectively. However, the third faculty will be under the Vice-Chancellor.