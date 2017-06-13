Baliga murder: HC rejects plea for narco test

The High Court on Monday rejected a petition that had sought a direction for subjecting N. Naresh Shenoy, a key accused in the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga, to narco analysis test.
Justice K.N. Phaneendra passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Ramachandra Baliga, 85, father of Vinayak. The court said it cannot issue such a direction as the Supreme Court had ruled that use of narco analysis, brain-mapping, and polygraph tests on accused, suspects, and witnesses without their consent was unconstitutional and violation of the right to privacy. Vinayak was killed near his house at Kodialbail on March 21, 2016.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor