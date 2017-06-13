Baliga murder: HC rejects plea for narco test

The High Court on Monday rejected a petition that had sought a direction for subjecting N. Naresh Shenoy, a key accused in the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga, to narco analysis test.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Ramachandra Baliga, 85, father of Vinayak. The court said it cannot issue such a direction as the Supreme Court had ruled that use of narco analysis, brain-mapping, and polygraph tests on accused, suspects, and witnesses without their consent was unconstitutional and violation of the right to privacy. Vinayak was killed near his house at Kodialbail on March 21, 2016.