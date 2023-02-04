Balebare Ghat on Kundapura-Tirthahalli SH 52 closed for traffic

February 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has ordered closure of Balebare (Hulikal) Ghat on State Highway 52 connecting Udupi district with Shivamogga district for two months from February 5 to April 5, to facilitate concrete paving work on the road.

Issuing the order on Saturday, February 4, in Udupi, Mr. Rao said the Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, Shivamogga Circle, had sought district administration’s permission to undertake concrete paver work on the Ghat Section of Kundapura-Tirthahalli SH 52 for a period of two months. The Superintendent of Police and the Regional Transport Officer, Udupi, have recommended closure of the Ghat stretch to facilitate the work.

Following the request and recommendations, Mr. Rao issued the notification under Section 115 and 116 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The Ghat stretch has been an important link between the coast, Shivamogga district and beyond. Trucks transporting essential commodities, including petroleum products from MRPL, made use of the Ghat to supply fuel in Shivamogga and surrounding districts. Many inter-district passenger buses too used to ply through the Ghat stretch between Hosangadi in Udupi district and Masthikatte in Shivamogga district.

Alternative routes

During the closure of the Ghat stretch, heavy goods vehicles up to 16 tonnes of weight as well as other lighter vehicles may ply via Kollur Ghat, that is, Kundapura, Kollur, Nagara, Kanugod and Tirthahalli, the DC said.

Light motor vehicles may use Kundapura, Halady, Someshwara and Agumbe Ghat to reach Tirthahalli. Multi-axle and very heavy goods vehicles however are prohibited from taking these two alternative routes.