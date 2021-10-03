Balavana award for K.P. Rao

MANGALURU

81-year-old software expert Kinnikambala Padmanabha Rao, popular as K.P. Rao, from Udupi district has been selected for this year’s Balavana Award.

The award will be given on the birth anniversary of K. Shivaram Karanth at the Balavana in Puttur on October 10.

Mr. Rao was instrumental in bringing out the Kannada keyboard. He developed the software for using Kannada in computers, tablets, and smartphones.

