Bal Shalyakriya Mission a ray of hope for poor parents

Sarju, a native of Bagalkot district, noticed deformity in the legs of his two-year-old son when the latter was nine-months old. This January, he approached doctors at the Kasturba Medical College and Hospital (KMC), Attavar, here, who assessed the deformity and suggested surgery. Sarju, who earns a living by selling chicken, admitted his son to the hospital four days ago.

Deformity in his legs makes it difficult for class 4 student Hemant to walk normally. He also has difficulty in eating. “Despite this, he has continued with his studies. I hope my son gets relief from surgeries that are planned here,” said Hemant’s mother Asha.

Hemant’s case is among the 60 complicated paediatric and orthopaedic problems that have been taken up in the fourth edition of Bal Shalyakriya Mission week that commenced at KMC on Sunday.

The annual Bal Shalyakriya Mission is jointly conducted by KMC in collaboration with Peedh Parai Foundation, Houston, U.S., and Bantwal Ananth Mallya Charitable Trust. Children are offered treatment for free. Apart from doctors from KMC, a team of doctors from Houston and other parts of the U.S. are involved in the treatment.

Among cases taken up this week include children with swelling of kidney, without food pipe, those needing lung resection, and those who have undescended testis. “We hope to bring a change in the quality of life of children,” said paediatric surgeon Jayatheertha Joshi, who along with paediatric surgeon Sadashiva Rao, is involved in the programme since four years.

Sumit Gupta, who heads a team of 10 orthopaedics from University of Missouri, U.S., said cases here look the same as in the U.S. “But the change is that the problems are detected late here, which poses a challenge in addressing them,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh inaugurated the fourth edition of Bal Shalyakriya Mission. Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education H.S. Ballal said this programme will be an annual feature. District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao also spoke.