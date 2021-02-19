Bal Bhavan Society proposes 70 permanent posts

The Bal Bhavan Society has submitted a proposal to the State government to create 70 permanent posts of programme coordinators, assistants and special officers for managing 30 district Bal Bhavans, said chairperson of the society Chikkamma Basavaraj here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Basavaraj said that programme coordinator and assistant each are working in each one of the district Bal Bhavans and their services have been outsourced. These programme coordinators and assistants are being paid paltry sum every month and this forces many of them leave the job. “This is the reason why many of our programmes are not being implemented effectively at Bal Bhavans,” she said.

This, she said, resulted in the proposal to create permanent posts of programme coordinator and assistant for each district Bal Bhavan. The society has proposed appointment of a special officer for every 10 district Bal Bhavans. “This, I hope, will bring a qualitative change in the working of Bal Bhavans,” she said. The society has proposed outlay of ₹ 2.68 crore for these 70 posts and also asked the government to frame cadre and recruitment rules.

Ms. Basavaraj said that the State government is yet to allow Bal Bhavans to conduct art, music, dance and other extra curricular activities for children. “While the government has allowed most of activities, it is yet to allow us (Bal Bhavans) who play an important part in a child’s development to function,” Ms. Basavaraj said and added that the request of the society has been pending since a fortnight.

Meanwhile, she said, since March last year, the society was conducting online art, music and other workshops online for students associated with Bal Bhavans. As many as 1.5 lakh children were associated with Bal Bhavans and a good number of these children were attending online classes, she said.

The society has asked district Bal Bhavan coordinators to ask the respective Deputy Commissioners for allotment of space for opening Bal Bhavans in each taluk.

The Union government sanctioned ₹ 10 crore for Bal Bhavans last year. This year the society has sought ₹ 17 crore, she said.