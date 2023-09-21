HamberMenu
Bajrang Dal to take out ‘Shourya Jagarana Rath Yatra’ in Karnataka from September 25 to October 10

September 21, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU, SEPT 21:

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bajrang Dal will take out ‘Shourya Jagarana Rath Yata’ in several parts of Karnataka from September 25 to October 10. The yatra will start from Chitradurga and end in Udupi.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, September 21, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) South Karnataka Region joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the yatra would pass through Davangere, Shivamogga, Sagar, Sringeri, Balehonnur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Doddaballapur, Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Sullia, Puttur, and Mangaluru.

Mr. Pumpwell said the yatra would be organised to remember all those who have sacrificed their lives and worked for the development of India and also protected the nation’s culture and practices. The yatra was also to highlight the “attacks on Hindu places of worship and the need for the community to protect these institutions”. While affirming commitment towards the protection of cows, the yatra would work towards building solidarity among communities and involve the youth in acts that would contribute to the growth of the nation.

He said the Bajrang Dal had about 2,000 units across the State. The yatra was also to further increase the units to 5,000, he said.

At each of the places, there would be a public meeting. The yatra would enter Sullia on October 6 and Puttur on October 7 and there would be public meetings at the two places. It would be in Mangaluru on October 9. There would be ‘Shobha Yatra”, which would be followed by public meeting in Kadri Grounds in Mangaluru where right-wing activist Chakravarti Sulibele would speak.

The yatra would culminate in Udupi on October 10 where a ‘Samajotsava’ would be held. Around 25,000 activists from across the State would attend the Samajotsava, Mr. Pumpwell said.

He said the event was being held across the country and it was being done to further strengthen the Bajarang Dal. It had nothing to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the question on the Congress’ proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal, Mr. Pumpwell said Bajrang Dal was a nationalist organisation and it could not be banned.

‘Chaitra Kundapura not a member of either VHP or Bajrang Dal’

Mr. Pumpwell said Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, who is facing charges of cheating a businessman by promising the BJP ticket in the last Assembly election from Byndoor constituency, was not a member of either the VHP or the Bajrang Dal. “Yes, she was called to deliver speeches at some of our events.” There is no question of the organisation supporting persons accused of cheating, he said.

