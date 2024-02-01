GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bajrang Dal to plant saffron flags atop houses across State from February 2 9

February 01, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bajrang Dal activists will be involved in a State-wide drive from February 2 to 9 to fix saffron flags atop houses, on flagpoles, and at Hindu places of worship. On February 10, activists will hold protests in front of the offices of Deputy Commissioners and recite Hanuman Chalisa, according to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mangaluru Region joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell.

He said in a statement on Thursday that it will be done to seek permission to hoist a saffron flag on the flagpole in front of the temple at Karegodu village in Mandya district, which was replaced by the national flag recently by the Mandya district administration.

Mr. Pumpwell said activists would plant saffron flags at houses and places of worship after getting permission from house owners and administrators of places of worship.

