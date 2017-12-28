Bajrang Dal seeks ban on New Year parties

Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday gave a petition to Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh seeking a ban on “DJ parties” and dance shows in the city on New Year Eve [December 31].

In the petition, Bajrang Dal State president Sharan Pumpwell said that drugs could be distributed at “DJ parties” and dance shows. The dance shows too are not good as there is a possibility of indecent display by women dancers. Mr. Sharan said that the police should not give permission to late night parties. The police should ensure that bar and restaurants should stop supplying liquor by 11 p.m.

He said that if the police allow late night parties, then they should take responsibility for any damage that may occur.