Bajrang Dal demands NIA probe into hijab controversy

A probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the ongoing hijab controversy will reveal those people and organisations who are trying to defame India, said Regional Convenor of Bajrang Dal, Karnataka South, K.R. Sunil in Udupi on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sunil said that organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI), PFI’s political arm, Social Democratic Party of India, and PFI’s student’s wing, Campus Front of India, are raking up the hijab issue to damage the reputation of the country. “The NIA probe will bring to the open the true picture of the controversy,” he said.

Mr. Sunil urged students to comply with the interim order of the High Court of Karnataka and not wear any clothes that have religious significance in classrooms.