Bajrang Dal activists booked for waylaying a bus in which two people of different faiths were travelling

December 16, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The woman had confronted the Hindutva activists and questioned their conduct

The Hindu Bureau

The Bantwal police suo motu registered a case against a group of Bajarang Dal activists for allegedly waylaying a private bus in which a man and woman from different faiths were travelling on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the activists were tipped off about a woman from Hindu community travelling with a man from Muslim community in a bus bound to Bengaluru. The activists stopped the bus in Dasakodi, near Mani, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75.

Woman hits back

The activists confronted the woman for travelling with a Muslim man. The woman retorted and questioned the activists’ conduct. Fellow commuters too joined the woman in questioning the activists. The police arrived soon after and took away the woman, the man and the activists to the police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the woman did not file any complaint against the activists. The Bantwal police registered suo motu a case of wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly against the activists.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken home by her parents after the incident. A short clipping of the woman confronting the activists has gone viral on the social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US