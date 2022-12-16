  1. EPaper
Bajrang Dal activists booked for waylaying a bus in which two people of different faiths were travelling

The woman had confronted the Hindutva activists and questioned their conduct

December 16, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bantwal police suo motu registered a case against a group of Bajarang Dal activists for allegedly waylaying a private bus in which a man and woman from different faiths were travelling on Thursday night.

According to police, the activists were tipped off about a woman from Hindu community travelling with a man from Muslim community in a bus bound to Bengaluru. The activists stopped the bus in Dasakodi, near Mani, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75.

Woman hits back

The activists confronted the woman for travelling with a Muslim man. The woman retorted and questioned the activists’ conduct. Fellow commuters too joined the woman in questioning the activists. The police arrived soon after and took away the woman, the man and the activists to the police station.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the woman did not file any complaint against the activists. The Bantwal police registered suo motu a case of wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly against the activists.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken home by her parents after the incident. A short clipping of the woman confronting the activists has gone viral on the social media.

Karnataka / Mangalore / Roads and Rails / road transport / travel and commuting / public transport / religious conflict / religion and belief / Bangalore

