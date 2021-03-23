Bajal STP, four wet wells facing maintenance issues

The wet wells which pump domestic sewage to the STP are at Padil, Faisalnagar, Jalligudda, Kadekar in the city

More than five years after commissioning the 20 MLD (million litres a day) processing capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jeppinamogaru-Bajal, the poorly maintained STP and four wet wells connected to it which are also facing maintenance issues greeted Mayor Premananda Shetty when he went on a round of inspection of these facilities here on Monday.

The Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) built these facilities for the Mangaluru City Corporation under the loan availed of from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). These facilities are part of the about ₹220-crore underground drainage project built in the city under the Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environment Management Project (KUDCEMP).

A 65-km sewer network from Shivabagh, Maroli, Tarethota, Pumpwell, Yekkur, Jeppinamogaru, Padil, Bajal and surrounding areas is connected to the STP. The KUIDFC had handed them over to the corporation in 2015.

The Mayor noticed that the wet wells and the STP are facing electrical and mechanical issues. These facilities are not being maintained for the past five years and the corporation did not have a proper mechanism, including a dedicated team, to maintain them.

Though the corporation officially did not ask the residents to connect the sewer lines of their houses to the network, many had established connection on their own resulting in sewer in some places overflowing the drain and also reaching the STP to an extent of 5 MLD.

The wet well at Faisalnagar, which is not in use, faced electrical issues. One of the three pumpsets in Kadekar wet well is not in use. The sand accumulated in Kadekar wet well has remained uncleared for the past five years.

The sewage being collected at the STP missed the first two stages of processing and directly reached the third stage of processing that is aeration. The chlorination process is missing.