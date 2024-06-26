Bajal railway underbridge witnesses heavy waterlogging

The Bajal railway underbridge near Mangaluru Junction railway station witnessed heavy waterlogging on Wednesday too during torrential rains. A multi-utility vehicle was stuck in the water.

Ever since it opened in December 2015, the underbridge on Padil-Bajal road witnessed waterlogging during rainy season following a faulty drainage system. While the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) deployed heavy-duty water pumps to drain out stagnated water, this time it did not work, said road users.

Wednesday’s waterlogging was so severe that even the up and down ramps of the elevated pedestrian walkway were submerged, thereby affecting pedestrian movement too. While buses waded through the stretch, smaller vehicles could not.

Power disruption

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, who visited the spot along with Chief Engineer Naresh Shenoy, told The Hindu that the 20 HP water pump stopped working following temporary power disruption for about 30 minutes leading to waterlogging. The pump resumed after power supply was restored, he said.

As a permanent measure, the Railways constructed a new drain in its land to evacuate stagnant water. However, there were gradient issues, which the Railways was told to address. Once correction measures are in place, there should not be any waterlogging, Mr. Anand said.

Regarding the trapped MUV, the Commissioner said the fire and emergency services personnel pulled the vehicle out from the underbridge.