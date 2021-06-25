Baidebettu in Brahmavar taluk to get internet connectivity under Prime Minister’s scheme

The OpenWiFi system set up by HFCL under Prime Minister WiFi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) in Baslambi village in Haryana would be replicated in Baidebettu village of Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district, in Karnataka.

MANGALURU

25 June 2021 15:22 IST

The 9,000 residents in and around the village can expect bandwidth of up to 500 Mbps

Baidebettu in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district will soon get high speed internet services under Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme to be executed by HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.).

The facility will cater to the needs of about 9,000 residents of Baidebettu and surrounding places up to a radius of 6 km, said a release from HFCL, which was one of the first Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi compliant solutions providers.

The outdoor network would use Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi-based access points, point-to-point radios, solar power over ethernet devices and other network equipment. i2e1 (PM-WANI compliant wi-fi company) would provide network authentication and regulatory monitoring besides acting as the Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) under the PM-WANI model. The network is likely to go live by July-end.

HFCL deployed its first PM-WANI model at Baslambi in Haryana. The integrated package being deployed was indigenously developed and built for high performance. It is fully secure and perform under harsh weather conditions, which Baidebettu witnesses throughout the year.

The network will offer wi-fi internet with up to 500 Mbps bandwidth in all common areas of the village and its surroundings.

At present, Baidebettu does not have a reliable connectivity, the release said.

The wi-fi deployment is expected to significantly improve the quality of life of residents by providing them access to digital services, including healthcare, education, banking, retail, entertainment, and government digital services.

HFCL’s promoter and Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said the company is committed to transform #InternetForAll into a ubiquitous reality, and has successfully collaborated with leading core solution providers to strengthen the connectivity ecosystem.

TIP’s Chief Engineer David Hutton said the venture was glad to have HFCL as an active participant of the TIP OpenWiFi community. He said HFCL’s ‘Built in India’ disaggregated OpenWiFi solutions, in conjunction with PM-WANI, demonstrates early success in employing TIP OpenWiFi to address the digital divide.

PM-WANI in Kamila village

Kamila, a remote village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district that did not have adequate telecommunication and internet connectivity, recently came to have OpenWifi connectivity under PM-WANI through a public-private initiative.

Two enthusiasts, Sairanjan Kalchar and Sadashiva Kodappala from the village, partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. to set up the facility in a limited pubic space in the village. About 2,000 sqft space around Kamila bus stand was covered under WiFi connectivity through Ekanet, the name given by the entrepreneurs to the system.

Students and the general public can make use of the facility by visiting the bus stand and logging into the system.