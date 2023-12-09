Bahama’s Seven Seas Navigator cruise vessel called on Mangaluru Port

December 09, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - MANGALURU

Bahama flagged off a ‘Seven Seas Navigator’ cruise vessel with 500 passengers and 350 crew members called on the New Mangalore Port on Friday morning. This is the first foreign vessel to call on the port in the 2023-24 cruise season in which 10 cruise vessels are scheduled to dock at the port.

The cruise passengers were given a traditional welcome with chenda and Yakshagana performance. A selfie stand depicting Yakshagana attracted many tourists. New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman A.V. Ramana greeted the visitors and presented a memento to cruise vessel Captain Abhijeet Singh

The NMPA made arrangements for medical screening. Multiple immigration and customs counters were in place for swift movement of visitors. Buses and taxis were arranged for movement of visitors to places in and around Mangaluru.

Among the places where passengers visited included the Philately Bureau of Head Post Office in Pandeshwar. Five Americans, two Australians and two Spanish citizens purchased picture post cards at the Philately Bureau and posted it to their residential address.

Among other places where the passengers visited in Mangaluru included the old St. Aloysius Chapel, Gokarnanatha Temple and Achal Cashew Factory. They also visited the Gomateshwara statue in Karkala, and the 1000 Pillar Temple and Soans farm, both in Moodbidri.

The vessel departed at 6 p.m. and its next destination is Cochin Port, said a release by NMPA.