Bagalkot man sentenced to 10 years in jail

A special PoCSO Court in Udupi has sentenced a man from Bagalkot to 10 years imprisonment in a sexual assault case.

Judge Kalpana also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict.

Mallappa Siddappa Chalavadi (45), a construction worker, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her in 2015. DNA test confirmed paternity after the victim gave birth to a baby boy. Though Chalavadi escaped after the crime, the police in Bagalkot traced him and a charge-sheet was filed in the Udupi court as the case was transferred here at a later stage.

The court also ordered the State to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

After the victim gave birth to the child, the accused took her to Goa and other places, then went to Bagalkot to abandon both the girl and the child.

Later, Bagalkot Police, through the women protection cell there, filed a case under PoCSO Act. Later, the case was transferred to the women police station in Udupi as the crime was committed in Udupi. The then Police Inspector Naveen Chandra filed the charge-sheet. Of the 43 witnesses, 18 testified before court.