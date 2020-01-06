Bad roads, mobile network problem are among issues raised at Grama Vastavya in Madappady

Bad interior roads, poor mobile network and yellow leaf disease in arecanut trees were among the issues raised by villagers in front of officials during the Grama Vastavya organised by the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Union at Madappady village in Sullia taluk on Sunday.

Sullia MLA S. Angara, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu and Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani were among those who participated in the inaugural programme.

Jayaram Hadikallu, a local resident, said that BSNL mobile network was the only network available in the village and it works only when power supply is available. If power supply is disrupted, mobile phone network also goes off. Expressing the need for a linking tower, Mr. Hadikallu said that the district administration should stop seeing the villagers as Maoist sympathisers.

Mr. Selvamani said that he will talk to MESCOM officials and arrange for uninterrupted power supply to BSNL towers.

Agriculturist M.D. Vijaykumar sought ₹ 15 crore for development of Yelimale-Sevaje-Madappady-Kandrappady village road. Madappady Cooperative Society vice-president Mitradev Madappady wanted a bus service for students returning to the village from Sullia in the evening. He also wanted a bus service from the village to Kukke Subrahmanya in the morning.

Yellow leaf disease

Senior Cooperative Society member Nityananda Mundody said that yellow leaf disease has caused severe loss to arecanut growers in the region. While seeking complete waiver of crop loan, Mr. Mundody said that officials should send a team of scientists for a study of the disease and recommend a permanent solution.

Mr. Selvamani said that a survey of the affected area will be carried out and a report will be submitted to the government by January 31. The district administration was proposing a package for alternative crops.

Earlier, inaugurating the programme, Ms. Rupesh said that people are more open to journalists in narrating their problems. It was beneficial for the district administration to join hands with journalists in addressing the problems of Madappady villagers.

Mr. Angara inaugurated a free health check-up camp.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, Additional Superintendent of Police Amathe Vikram, Assistant Commissioner Yatish Ullal and Karnataka Working Journalists Union president Shivanand Tagadur were present.