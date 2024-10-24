GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baba Ramdev inaugurates 51st session of All India Oriental Conference

Those who once questioned the utility of learning Sanskrit are now encouraging its study, says the yoga exponent

Published - October 24, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami conducting a yoga session before the inauguration of the Oriental Conference in Udupi on Thursday, October 24.

Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami conducting a yoga session before the inauguration of the Oriental Conference in Udupi on Thursday, October 24. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Baba Ramdev and Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami feeding cows at Sri Krishna Mutt complex in Udupi.

Baba Ramdev and Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami feeding cows at Sri Krishna Mutt complex in Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The 51st session of the All India Oriental Conference, jointly organised by Paryaya Puthige Mutt, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad, and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, was inaugurated at Sri Krishna Mutt on Thursday, October 24, in Udupi by Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Yogapeeth.

Inaugurating the session, Mr. Ramdev emphasised the growing significance of Sanskrit and Sanatana dharma. He said, “The future belongs to Sanskrit and Sanatana dharma. The new era is of Bharat. Those who once questioned the utility of learning Sanskrit are now encouraging its study. Sanskrit holds a unique prestige and grandeur, being the root of all languages.”

Presiding over the inaugural event, Paryaya Puthige Mutt Seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said preserving and protecting the Sanatana dharma was a collective responsibility of all. He said, “Prachya Vidya (ancient knowledge) is the essence of Indian wisdom. While other languages have transformed, Sanskrit has remained unchanged since time immemorial.”

Central government’s Bharatiya Bhasha Samithi president Cha Mu Krishna Shastry emphasised the promotion and propagation of Sanskrit from the root level to the University level. Central Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Shrinivasa Varakhedi in his introductory address, highlighted the achievements of All India Oriental Congress.

51st AIOC session president Saroja Bhate expressed her views on Orientology. It encompasses Central Asia, South Asia, etc. In Oriental studies, Pali, Prakrit, Tibetian, Persian, and Arabic languages, their culture, history, and studies were also included. Terming it a paradigm shift for AIOC, she said the Conference having completed 100 years should give the direction and perspective to future generations through deliberations. 

Puthige Mutt felicitated Mr. Ramdev with Yogendra Samrat title and Acharya Balkrishna with Ayurveda Vidya Vibhuti. Bharatiya Vidwat Parishad felicitated Sanskrit Scholars with Mahamahopadhyay titles to Shrinivasa Adiga, Udupi, A.V. Nagasampige, Bangalore, Shatavadhani Ramnathacharya, Udupi, N. Laxminarayan Bhatta, Udupi and P.C. Muralimadhavan, Kerala. 

On the occasion, the Samshiksha web portal, developed under the leadership of Karnataka Sanskrit Vice-Chancellor Ahalya S., and Shastra Faculty Dean Shivani V., was inaugurated.

October 24, 2024

