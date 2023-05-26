ADVERTISEMENT

B. Ramanath Rai seeks SIT probe into communal and political murders in Dakshina Kannada

May 26, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Friday urged the government to order a special investigation team probe into communal and political murders in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rai said the government should consider seriously such murders taking place to fulfill political and religious agenda. Stringent action should be initiated in such cases so as to stop recurrence of such incidents.

The former Minister said the district has witnessed several murders based on communal and religious agenda.

Harish Poojary was murdered for the sake of getting votes. Several people, including Sharath Madiwala, Ashraf, Jaleel, Praveen Nettaru, Masood, Fazil, Prashanth, Vinayaka Baliga, and several others were murdered on the same lines.

He noted that none of the Congress workers were named in such crimes while the participation of members of the BJP and the SDPI have come to light in the incidents.

The government should make out a list of communal and religious murders and initiate impartial probe in to them. Senior police officers like A. Surbahmanyeshwara Rao, should lead the SIT, Mr. Rai demanded.

