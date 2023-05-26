HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B. Ramanath Rai seeks SIT probe into communal and political murders in Dakshina Kannada

May 26, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday.

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Friday urged the government to order a special investigation team probe into communal and political murders in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rai said the government should consider seriously such murders taking place to fulfill political and religious agenda. Stringent action should be initiated in such cases so as to stop recurrence of such incidents.

The former Minister said the district has witnessed several murders based on communal and religious agenda.

Harish Poojary was murdered for the sake of getting votes. Several people, including Sharath Madiwala, Ashraf, Jaleel, Praveen Nettaru, Masood, Fazil, Prashanth, Vinayaka Baliga, and several others were murdered on the same lines.

He noted that none of the Congress workers were named in such crimes while the participation of members of the BJP and the SDPI have come to light in the incidents.

The government should make out a list of communal and religious murders and initiate impartial probe in to them. Senior police officers like A. Surbahmanyeshwara Rao, should lead the SIT, Mr. Rai demanded.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.